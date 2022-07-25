Glucosylceramidase Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glucosylceramidase in global, including the following market information:

Global Glucosylceramidase Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glucosylceramidase Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)

Global top five Glucosylceramidase companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glucosylceramidase market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

AVRRD-02 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glucosylceramidase include Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., Bioorganic Research and Services S.A., greenovation Biotech GmbH, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Pharming Group N.V., Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., Takeda and The International Biotechnology Center (IBC) Generium, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glucosylceramidase manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glucosylceramidase Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Glucosylceramidase Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

AVRRD-02

LTI-291

NCGC-607

Pcgin

Others

Global Glucosylceramidase Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Glucosylceramidase Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Genetic Disorders

Gaucher Disease

Parkinson's Disease

Others

Global Glucosylceramidase Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Glucosylceramidase Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glucosylceramidase revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glucosylceramidase revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glucosylceramidase sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Key companies Glucosylceramidase sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.

Bioorganic Research and Services S.A.

greenovation Biotech GmbH

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Pharming Group N.V.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Takeda

The International Biotechnology Center (IBC) Generium

