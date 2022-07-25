Glucosylceramidase Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glucosylceramidase in global, including the following market information:
Global Glucosylceramidase Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Glucosylceramidase Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)
Global top five Glucosylceramidase companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glucosylceramidase market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AVRRD-02 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glucosylceramidase include Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., Bioorganic Research and Services S.A., greenovation Biotech GmbH, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Pharming Group N.V., Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., Takeda and The International Biotechnology Center (IBC) Generium, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glucosylceramidase manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glucosylceramidase Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Glucosylceramidase Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
AVRRD-02
LTI-291
NCGC-607
Pcgin
Others
Global Glucosylceramidase Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Glucosylceramidase Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Genetic Disorders
Gaucher Disease
Parkinson's Disease
Others
Global Glucosylceramidase Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Glucosylceramidase Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Glucosylceramidase revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Glucosylceramidase revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Glucosylceramidase sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Key companies Glucosylceramidase sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.
Bioorganic Research and Services S.A.
greenovation Biotech GmbH
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
Pharming Group N.V.
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.
Takeda
The International Biotechnology Center (IBC) Generium
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glucosylceramidase Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glucosylceramidase Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glucosylceramidase Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glucosylceramidase Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glucosylceramidase Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glucosylceramidase Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glucosylceramidase Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glucosylceramidase Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glucosylceramidase Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glucosylceramidase Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glucosylceramidase Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glucosylceramidase Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glucosylceramidase Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glucosylceramidase Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glucosylceramidase Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glucosylceramidase Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Glucosylceramidase Market Siz
