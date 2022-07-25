Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Zero-energy Buildings market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Zero-energy Buildings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Insulation and Glazing
Lighting and Controls
HVAC and Controls
Water Heating
Segment by Application
Residential
Non-residential
By Company
Daikin
Honeywell
GE
Schneider Electric
Siemens Building Technologies
Altura Associates
Zero Energy Systems
altPOWER
Centrosolar America
Danfoss
ertex solartechnik
Canadian Solar
Heliatek
Trina Solar
Wuxi Suntech
Johnson Controls
Masdar
Meritage Homes
Yingli Solar
First Solar
Hanergy Holding Group
SunPower
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Insulation and Glazing
1.2.3 Lighting and Controls
1.2.4 HVAC and Controls
1.2.5 Water Heating
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Non-residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Zero-energy Buildings Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Zero-energy Buildings Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Zero-energy Buildings Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Zero-energy Buildings Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Zero-energy Buildings Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Zero-energy Buildings Industry Trends
2.3.2 Zero-energy Buildings Market Drivers
2.3.3 Zero-energy Buildings Market Challenges
2.3.4 Zero-energy Buildings Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Zero-energy Buildings Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Zero-energy Buildings Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Zero-energy Buildings Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
