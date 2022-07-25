Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Zero-energy Buildings market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Zero-energy Buildings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Insulation and Glazing

Lighting and Controls

HVAC and Controls

Water Heating

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-residential

By Company

Daikin

Honeywell

GE

Schneider Electric

Siemens Building Technologies

Altura Associates

Zero Energy Systems

altPOWER

Centrosolar America

Danfoss

ertex solartechnik

Canadian Solar

Heliatek

Trina Solar

Wuxi Suntech

Johnson Controls

Masdar

Meritage Homes

Yingli Solar

First Solar

Hanergy Holding Group

SunPower

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Insulation and Glazing

1.2.3 Lighting and Controls

1.2.4 HVAC and Controls

1.2.5 Water Heating

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-residential

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Zero-energy Buildings Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Zero-energy Buildings Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Zero-energy Buildings Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Zero-energy Buildings Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Zero-energy Buildings Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Zero-energy Buildings Industry Trends

2.3.2 Zero-energy Buildings Market Drivers

2.3.3 Zero-energy Buildings Market Challenges

2.3.4 Zero-energy Buildings Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Zero-energy Buildings Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Zero-energy Buildings Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Zero-energy Buildings Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

