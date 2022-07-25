Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

At a pivotal time for the oil and gas industry, wireless sensor networks (WSN) are connecting stranded assets, streamlining operations and reducing deployment costs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks in Global, including the following market information:

Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

The Oil and Gas WSN Ecosystem Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks include Cubic(USA), Cooper Industries(USA), Control Data Systems(USA), Cisco(USA), CD Nova(Canada), Buckman(USA), Birdz(Canada), Banner Engineering(USA) and B&B Electronics(Canada), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

The Oil and Gas WSN Ecosystem

Wireless Mesh Sensor Networks

Long Range Wireless Sensor Networks

Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Well Site Automation

Machine Health/Equipment Monitoring?

Downhole Sensors

Seismic Surveying

Pipeline Operations

Tank Farms and Storage

Corrosion and Structural Integrity Monitoring

Health,Safety and Environmental Monitoring

Wireless Gas Detectors

Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cubic(USA)

Cooper Industries(USA)

Control Data Systems(USA)

Cisco(USA)

CD Nova(Canada)

Buckman(USA)

Birdz(Canada)

Banner Engineering(USA)

B&B Electronics(Canada)

Azbil Corporation(Japan)

AwiaTech(China)

Atmel(USA)

ARM(UK)

Apprion(USA)

Analog Devices(USA)

AmbioSystems(USA)

Ambient Systems(Poland)

AI Senz(China)

Aginova(USA)

Adaptive Wireless Solutions(UK)

ABB(Switzerland)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oil and Gas

