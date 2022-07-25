Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
At a pivotal time for the oil and gas industry, wireless sensor networks (WSN) are connecting stranded assets, streamlining operations and reducing deployment costs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks in Global, including the following market information:
Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
The Oil and Gas WSN Ecosystem Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks include Cubic(USA), Cooper Industries(USA), Control Data Systems(USA), Cisco(USA), CD Nova(Canada), Buckman(USA), Birdz(Canada), Banner Engineering(USA) and B&B Electronics(Canada), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
The Oil and Gas WSN Ecosystem
Wireless Mesh Sensor Networks
Long Range Wireless Sensor Networks
Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Well Site Automation
Machine Health/Equipment Monitoring?
Downhole Sensors
Seismic Surveying
Pipeline Operations
Tank Farms and Storage
Corrosion and Structural Integrity Monitoring
Health,Safety and Environmental Monitoring
Wireless Gas Detectors
Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cubic(USA)
Cooper Industries(USA)
Control Data Systems(USA)
Cisco(USA)
CD Nova(Canada)
Buckman(USA)
Birdz(Canada)
Banner Engineering(USA)
B&B Electronics(Canada)
Azbil Corporation(Japan)
AwiaTech(China)
Atmel(USA)
ARM(UK)
Apprion(USA)
Analog Devices(USA)
AmbioSystems(USA)
Ambient Systems(Poland)
AI Senz(China)
Aginova(USA)
Adaptive Wireless Solutions(UK)
ABB(Switzerland)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil and Gas Wireless Sensor Networks Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oil and Gas
