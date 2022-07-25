Transportation LPWA Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
LPWA technologies such as Sigfox, LoRa?, LTE-M and NB-IoT are providing transportation markets with low cost multi-kilometer ubiquitous cloud connectivity. These LPWA technologies and their ecosystems are rapidly reshaping low power outdoor sensing and control networks.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Transportation LPWA in Global, including the following market information:
Global Transportation LPWA Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7218555/global-transportation-lpwa-2022-2028-987
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Transportation LPWA market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Connected Vehicles/EV Charging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Transportation LPWA include AT&T(USA), Bouygues(France), China Mobile(China), China Telecom(China), Comcast machineQ(USA), Orange(France), Proximus(Belgium), Qowisio(France) and Sigfox(France), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Transportation LPWA companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Transportation LPWA Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Transportation LPWA Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Connected Vehicles/EV Charging
Smart Cities
Network Operators
Global Transportation LPWA Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Transportation LPWA Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Transportation Agencies
Smart Lighting CMS Platforms
Lighting Control Systems
IoT Platforms
Global Transportation LPWA Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Transportation LPWA Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Transportation LPWA revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Transportation LPWA revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AT&T(USA)
Bouygues(France)
China Mobile(China)
China Telecom(China)
Comcast machineQ(USA)
Orange(France)
Proximus(Belgium)
Qowisio(France)
Sigfox(France)
SK Telecom(Korea)
SoftBank(Japan)
Swisscom(Switzerland)
Tata(India)
Thinxtra(Australia)
UnaBiz(Singapore)
Verizon(USA)
Vodafone(UK)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Transportation LPWA Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Transportation LPWA Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Transportation LPWA Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Transportation LPWA Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Transportation LPWA Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Transportation LPWA Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Transportation LPWA Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Transportation LPWA Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Transportation LPWA Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Transportation LPWA Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transportation LPWA Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Transportation LPWA Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transportation LPWA Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Transportati
CONTACT US:
Kharadi,Pune, India
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Transportation LPWA Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global and China Transportation LPWA Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Transportation LPWA Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027