Open Source Forum Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Open Source Forum Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Open Source Forum Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Open Source Forum Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Open Source Forum Software include Discourse, phpBB, Vanilla, SimpleMachinesForum (SMF), bbPress, MyBB, miniBB, Phorum and FluxBB and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Open Source Forum Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Open Source Forum Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Open Source Forum Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

Global Open Source Forum Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Open Source Forum Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal

Commercial

Global Open Source Forum Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Open Source Forum Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Open Source Forum Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Open Source Forum Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Discourse

phpBB

Vanilla

SimpleMachinesForum (SMF)

bbPress

MyBB

miniBB

Phorum

FluxBB

PunBB

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Open Source Forum Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Open Source Forum Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Open Source Forum Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Open Source Forum Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Open Source Forum Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Open Source Forum Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Open Source Forum Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Open Source Forum Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Open Source Forum Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Open Source Forum Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Open Source Forum Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Open Source Forum Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Open Source Forum Software Companies

