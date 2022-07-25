Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems market size is estimated to be worth US$ 452.26 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 772.35 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.13% during the review period.

The global main companies of Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems include Bosch Rexroth AG, ATS Automation, Rockwell Automation, Festo, Beckhoff Automation, B&R Industrial Automation(ABB), and etc. In 2021, the global six largest players have a share approximately 86.86% in terms of revenue.

The North America Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems market is estimated at US$ 112.72 million in 2021, while China is forecast to reach US$ 141.79 million by 2028. The proportion of the China is 19.80% in 2021 and it is predicted that the share will reach 25.02% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 10.93 % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 48.99 million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is 9.42 % and 8.26 % respectively for the next 6-year period.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Bosch Rexroth AG

ATS Automation

Rockwell Automation

Festo

Beckhoff Automation

B&R Industrial Automation(ABB)

Afag

Motion Index Drives

TAKTOMAT

Haberkorn

Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Segment by Type

Small Loads(Below 10Kg)

Medium Loads (Below 100Kg)

Heavy Loads(Below 1000Kg)

Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Segment by Application

Electronics Assembly Line

Automotive Assembly Line

Medical and Life Sciences Assembly Line

Logistics

Others

The report on the Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 2

1.3 Market by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 3

1.3.2 Electronics Assembly Line 5

1.3.3 Automotive Assembly Line 6

1.3.4 Medical and Life Sciences Assembly Line 7

1.3.5 Logistics 7

1.3.6 Others 8

1.4 Study Objectives 8

1.5 Years Considered 9

2 Global Growth Trends 10

2.1 Global Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Perspective (2017-2028) 10

2.2 Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Growth Trends by Region 12

2.2.1 Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 12

2.2.2 Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 14

2.2.3 Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 14

2.3 Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Dynamics 15

2.3.1 Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Industry Trends 15

2.3.2 Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Drivers 16

2.3.3 Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Challenges 16

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 17

3.1 Global Top Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Players by Revenue 17

3.1.1 Global Top Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Players by Revenue (2017-2022) 17

3.1.2 Global Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022) 18

3.2 Global Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 19

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Revenue 20

3.4 Global Top Players Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Headquarters and Area Served 21

3.5 Key Players Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Product Solution and Service 21

3.6 Competitive Status 22

3.6.1 Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Concentration Rate 22

3.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 24

4 Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Breakdown Data by Type 25

4.1 Global Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 25

4.2 Global Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 26

5 Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Breakdown Data by Application 27

5.1 Global Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 27

5.2 Global Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 28

6 North America 29

6.1 North America Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size (2017-2028) 29

6.2 North America Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Type 30

6.2.1 North America Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 30

6.2.2 North America Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 31

6.3 North America Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Application 31

6.3.1 North America Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 31

6.3.2 North America Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 32

6.4 North America Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Country 33

6.4.1 North America Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Country (2017-2028) 33

6.4.2 United States 35

6.4.3 Mexico 36

6.4.4 Canada 37

7 Europe 38

7.1 Europe Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size (2017-2028) 38

7.2 Europe Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Type 39

7.2.1 Europe Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 39

7.2.2 Europe Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 40

7.3 Europe Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Application 41

7.3.1 Europe Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 41

7.3.2 Europe Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 42

7.4 Europe Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Country 42

7.4.1 Europe Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Country (2017-2028) 42

7.4.2 Germany 44

7.4.3 France 45

7.4.4 U.K. 46

7.4.5 Italy 47

7.4.6 Russia 48

8 Asia-Pacific 49

8.1 Asia-Pacific Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size (2017-2028) 49

8.2 Asia-Pacific Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Type 50

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 50

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 51

8.3 Asia-Pacific Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Application 52

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 52

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 53

8.4 Asia-Pacific Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Region 54

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Region (2017-2028) 54

8.4.2 China 56

8.4.3 Japan 57

8.4.4 South Korea 58

8.4.5 Southeast Asia 59

8.4.6 India 60

9 Latin America 61

9.1 Latin America Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size (2017-2028) 61

9.2 Latin America Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Type 62

9.2.1 Latin America Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 62

9.2.2 Latin America Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 63

9.3 Latin America Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Application 64

9.3.1 Latin America Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 64

9.3.2 Latin America Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 65

9.4 Latin America Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Country 66

9.4.1 Latin America Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Country (2017-2028) 66

9.4.2 Brazil 68

10 Middle East & Africa 69

10.1 Middle East & Africa Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size (2017-2028) 69

10.2 Middle East & Africa Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Type 70

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 70

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 71

10.3 Middle East & Africa Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Application 71

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 71

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 72

10.4 Middle East & Africa Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Country 73

10.5 Middle East & Africa Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Market Size by Country 73

10.6 Middle East 75

11 Key Players Profiles 76

11.1 Bosch Rexroth AG 76

11.1.1 Bosch Rexroth AG Company Details 76

11.1.2 Bosch Rexroth AG Business Overview 76

11.1.3 Bosch Rexroth AG Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Introduction 77

11.1.4 Bosch Rexroth AG Revenue in Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Business (2017-2022) 79

11.2 ATS Automation 80

11.2.1 ATS Automation Company Details 80

11.2.2 ATS Automation Business Overview 81

11.2.3 ATS Automation Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Introduction 81

11.2.4 ATS Automation Revenue in Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Business (2017-2022) 82

11.3 Rockwell Automation 82

11.3.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details 82

11.3.2 Rockwell Automation Business Overview 83

11.3.3 Rockwell Automation Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Introduction 83

11.3.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Business (2017-2022) 84

11.4 Festo 84

11.4.1 Festo Company Details 84

11.4.2 Festo Business Overview 85

11.4.3 Festo Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Introduction 86

11.4.4 Festo Revenue in Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Business (2017-2022) 86

11.5 Beckhoff Automation 87

11.5.1 Beckhoff Automation Company Details 87

11.5.2 Beckhoff Automation Business Overview 89

11.5.3 Beckhoff Automation Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Introduction 89

11.5.4 Beckhoff Automation Revenue in Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Business (2017-2022) 90

11.6 B&R Industrial Automation (ABB) 90

11.6.1 B&R Industrial Automation (ABB) Company Details 90

11.6.2 B&R Industrial Automation (ABB) Business Overview 91

11.6.3 B&R Industrial Automation (ABB) Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Introduction 92

11.6.4 B&R Industrial Automation (ABB) Revenue in Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Business (2017-2022) 93

11.7 Afag 93

11.7.1 Afag Company Details 93

11.7.2 Afag Business Overview 94

11.7.3 Afag Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Introduction 95

11.7.4 Afag Revenue in Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Business (2017-2022) 96

11.8 Motion Index Drives 96

11.8.1 Motion Index Drives Company Details 96

11.8.2 Motion Index Drives Business Overview 97

11.8.3 Motion Index Drives Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Introduction 97

11.8.4 Motion Index Drives Revenue in Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Business (2017-2022) 98

11.9 TAKTOMAT 98

11.9.1 TAKTOMAT Company Details 98

11.9.2 TAKTOMAT Business Overview 99

11.9.3 TAKTOMAT Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Introduction 99

11.9.4 TAKTOMAT Revenue in Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Business (2017-2022) 99

11.10 Haberkorn 100

11.10.1 Haberkorn Company Details 100

11.10.2 Haberkorn Business Overview 101

11.10.3 Haberkorn Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Introduction 101

11.10.4 Haberkorn Revenue in Linear Motor-driven Transfer Systems Business (2017-2022) 102

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 103

13 Appendix 106

13.1 Research Methodology 106

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 106

13.1.2 Data Source 109

13.2 Disclaimer 112

13.3 Author Details 112

