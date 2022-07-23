Web-based Recruitment Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Web-based Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Web-based Recruitment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Web-based Recruitment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Web-based Recruitment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Full-time Recruitment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Web-based Recruitment include Recruit, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Monster, SEEK, Zhilian, 51job, Naukri and StepStone, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Web-based Recruitment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Web-based Recruitment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Web-based Recruitment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Full-time Recruitment

Part-time Recruitment

Global Web-based Recruitment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Web-based Recruitment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financial

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Others

Global Web-based Recruitment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Web-based Recruitment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Web-based Recruitment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Web-based Recruitment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Recruit

LinkedIn

CareerBuilder

Monster

SEEK

Zhilian

51job

Naukri

StepStone

Dice Holdings

Glassdoor

SimplyHired

TopUSAJobs

104 Job Bank

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Web-based Recruitment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Web-based Recruitment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Web-based Recruitment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Web-based Recruitment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Web-based Recruitment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Web-based Recruitment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Web-based Recruitment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Web-based Recruitment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Web-based Recruitment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Web-based Recruitment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Web-based Recruitment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Web-based Recruitment Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Web-based Recruitment Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by

