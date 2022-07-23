Intelligent Agriculture Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Intelligent Agriculture is the practice of producing food and medicine in vertically stacked layers, vertically inclined surfaces and/or integrated in other structures (such as in a skyscraper, used warehouse, or shipping container).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Intelligent Agriculture in global, including the following market information:
Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Intelligent Agriculture companies in 2021 (%)
The global Intelligent Agriculture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydroponics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Intelligent Agriculture include AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms), Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, Green Sense Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Mirai and Sky Vegetables, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Intelligent Agriculture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Intelligent Agriculture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydroponics
Aeroponics
Others
Global Intelligent Agriculture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Vegetable Cultivation
Fruit Planting
Others
Global Intelligent Agriculture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Intelligent Agriculture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Intelligent Agriculture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Intelligent Agriculture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Intelligent Agriculture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AeroFarms
Gotham Greens
Plenty (Bright Farms)
Lufa Farms
Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture
Green Sense Farms
Garden Fresh Farms
Mirai
Sky Vegetables
TruLeaf
Urban Crops
Sky Greens
GreenLand
Scatil
Jingpeng
Metropolis Farms
Plantagon
Spread
Sanan Sino Science
Nongzhong Wulian
Vertical Harvest
Infinite Harvest
FarmedHere
Metro Farms
Green Spirit Farms
Indoor Harvest
Sundrop Farms
Alegria Fresh
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Intelligent Agriculture Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Intelligent Agriculture Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Intelligent Agriculture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Intelligent Agriculture Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Intelligent Agriculture Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Intelligent Agriculture Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Intelligent Agriculture Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Intelligent Agriculture Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Intelligent Agriculture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intelligent Agriculture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Intelligent Agriculture Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intelligent Agriculture Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intelligent Agriculture Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intelligent Agriculture Companies
4 Sights by Product
