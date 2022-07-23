Upstream Bioprocessing Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The upstream process is defined as the entire process from early cell isolation and cultivation, to cell banking and culture expansion of the cells until final harvest (termination of the culture and collection of the live cell batch).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Upstream Bioprocessing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Upstream Bioprocessing market was valued at 6895.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13630 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bioreactors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Upstream Bioprocessing include Danaher, Eppendorf, GE Healthcare, Parker Hannifin and Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Upstream Bioprocessing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bioreactors

Bioprocess Containers

Tubing and Connectors

Mixing Systems

Sensors and Probes

Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Upstream Bioprocessing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Upstream Bioprocessing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Danaher

Eppendorf

GE Healthcare

Parker Hannifin

Thermo Fisher Scientific

