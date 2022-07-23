Upstream Bioprocessing Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The upstream process is defined as the entire process from early cell isolation and cultivation, to cell banking and culture expansion of the cells until final harvest (termination of the culture and collection of the live cell batch).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Upstream Bioprocessing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Upstream Bioprocessing market was valued at 6895.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13630 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bioreactors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Upstream Bioprocessing include Danaher, Eppendorf, GE Healthcare, Parker Hannifin and Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Upstream Bioprocessing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bioreactors
Bioprocess Containers
Tubing and Connectors
Mixing Systems
Sensors and Probes
Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Biotechnology
Academic and Research Institutes
Others
Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Upstream Bioprocessing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Upstream Bioprocessing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Danaher
Eppendorf
GE Healthcare
Parker Hannifin
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Upstream Bioprocessing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Upstream Bioprocessing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Upstream Bioprocessing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Upstream Bioprocessing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Upstream Bioprocessing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Upstream Bioprocessing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Upstream Bioprocessing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Upstream Bioprocessing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Upstream Bioprocessing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Upstream Bioprocessing Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
