Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Molecular spectroscopy analysis measures the spectrum response of molecules interacting with various frequencies and energy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments in global, including the following market information:
Global Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments companies in 2021 (%)
The global Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments include PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu and Bruker, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS)
Fourier-Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR)
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)
Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy (UV-Vis)
Global Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Food and Beverage Testing
Biotechnology
Environmental Test
Academic and Research Institute
Others
Global Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PerkinElmer
Agilent Technologies
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Shimadzu
Bruker
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
