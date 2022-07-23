Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has been rapidly integrated into molecular pathology, dramatically increasing the breadth genomic of information available to oncologists and their patientseration sequencing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7218785/global-clinical-nextgeneration-sequencing-2022-2028-162
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Targeted Sequencing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing include Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Illumina, Beckman Coulter, GATC Biotech and Qiagen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Targeted Sequencing
Exome Sequencing
Others
Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals and Clinics
Biopharma Companies
Academic and Research Organizations
Others
Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
PerkinElmer
Illumina
Beckman Coulter
GATC Biotech
Qiagen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Clinical Next-Generati
CONTACT US:
Kharadi,Pune, India
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028