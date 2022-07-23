Long-Term Care Technologies Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The long-term care technologies are widely used in elder care, specifically home tele-health and safety monitoring.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Long-Term Care Technologies in Global, including the following market information:
Global Long-Term Care Technologies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Long-Term Care Technologies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Home Telehealth Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Long-Term Care Technologies include Medtronic, Philips, Honeywell, Omron Healthcare, Boston Scientific and Biotronik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Long-Term Care Technologies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Long-Term Care Technologies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Long-Term Care Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Home Telehealth
Safety Monitoring
Global Long-Term Care Technologies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Long-Term Care Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Nursing Homes
Home Care Organization
Others
Global Long-Term Care Technologies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Long-Term Care Technologies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Long-Term Care Technologies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Long-Term Care Technologies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medtronic
Philips
Honeywell
Omron Healthcare
Boston Scientific
Biotronik
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Long-Term Care Technologies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Long-Term Care Technologies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Long-Term Care Technologies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Long-Term Care Technologies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Long-Term Care Technologies Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Long-Term Care Technologies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Long-Term Care Technologies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Long-Term Care Technologies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Long-Term Care Technologies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Long-Term Care Technologies Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Long-Term Care Technologies Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Long-Term Care Technologies Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Long-Term Care Technolog
