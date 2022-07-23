Medical Laser Devices Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical lasers are medical devices used for the treatment of various diseases and tissue removal.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Laser Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Laser Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Laser Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical Laser Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Laser Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solid-State Laser Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Laser Devices include Photomedex, Lumenis, Ellex, Biolase, Boston Scientific, Quantel, Topcon, Sciton and Alma Lasers. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Laser Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Laser Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Laser Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solid-State Laser Systems
Gas Laser Systems
Dye Lasers Systems
Diode Laser Systems
Global Medical Laser Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Laser Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
General Surgical
Cosmetic Surgical
Dental Surgical
Others
Global Medical Laser Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Laser Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Laser Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Laser Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Laser Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Medical Laser Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Photomedex
Lumenis
Ellex
Biolase
Boston Scientific
Quantel
Topcon
Sciton
Alma Lasers
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Laser Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Laser Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Laser Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Laser Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Laser Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Laser Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Laser Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Laser Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Laser Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Laser Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Laser Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Laser Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Laser Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Laser Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Laser Devices Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Laser Devices Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
