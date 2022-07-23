Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Peripheral vascular surgical devices refer to special medical devices used in vascular surgery, interventional cardiology, interventional radiology and peripheral vascular procedures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices include AngioDynamics, BD, Cardiovascular Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, Hansen Medical and Medtronic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stents

Catheters

Clips

Filters

Others

Global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AngioDynamics

BD

Cardiovascular Systems

Edwards Lifesciences

Hansen Medical

Medtronic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Players in Globa

