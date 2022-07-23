Insulin Drug Delivery Devices Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Insulin delivery devices that are currently available for the administration of insulin include syringes, insulin infusion pumps, jet injectors and pens.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Insulin Drug Delivery Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Insulin Drug Delivery Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Insulin Drug Delivery Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Insulin Drug Delivery Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Insulin Drug Delivery Devices market was valued at 14380 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19500 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Syringes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Insulin Drug Delivery Devices include Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, BD, Eli Lilly, Medtronic, Beta Bionics, Dance Biopharm, Roche and Tandem Diabetes Care and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Insulin Drug Delivery Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Insulin Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Insulin Drug Delivery Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Syringes

Insulin Pens

Jet Injectors

Insulin Pumps

Global Insulin Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Insulin Drug Delivery Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Others

Global Insulin Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Insulin Drug Delivery Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Insulin Drug Delivery Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Insulin Drug Delivery Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Insulin Drug Delivery Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Insulin Drug Delivery Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

BD

Eli Lilly

Medtronic

Beta Bionics

Dance Biopharm

Roche

Tandem Diabetes Care

Animas

