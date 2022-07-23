Medical Assistive Technologies Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The medical assistive technologies are the products, equipment or devices that are used to improve or the functional disabilities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Assistive Technologies in Global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Assistive Technologies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Assistive Technologies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mobile Assistance Aids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Assistive Technologies include Sonova, William Demant, Invacare, MED-EL, Sivantos, Starkey Hearing Technologies and OttoBock Healthcare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Assistive Technologies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Assistive Technologies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Assistive Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mobile Assistance Aids
Manual Wheelchair
Mobility Scooters
Others
Global Medical Assistive Technologies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Assistive Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Home Care Settings
Elderly Nursing Homes
Others
Global Medical Assistive Technologies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Medical Assistive Technologies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Assistive Technologies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Assistive Technologies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sonova
William Demant
Invacare
MED-EL
Sivantos
Starkey Hearing Technologies
OttoBock Healthcare
