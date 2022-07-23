Friction Products and Materials Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Friction material is used in every-day mundane applications such as automotive brakes and clutches to commercial and industrial applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Friction Products and Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Friction Products and Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Friction Products and Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Friction Products and Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Friction Products and Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Friction Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Friction Products and Materials include ABS Friction, European Friction Industries (EFI), Hindustan Composites, Japan Brake, Tokai Carbon and Aisin Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Friction Products and Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Friction Products and Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Friction Products and Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dry Friction Materials
Wet Friction Materials
Global Friction Products and Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Friction Products and Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Light Vehicles
Trucks
Aircraft
Other Industrial Applications
Global Friction Products and Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Friction Products and Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Friction Products and Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Friction Products and Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Friction Products and Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Friction Products and Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABS Friction
European Friction Industries (EFI)
Hindustan Composites
Japan Brake
Tokai Carbon
Aisin Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Friction Products and Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Friction Products and Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Friction Products and Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Friction Products and Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Friction Products and Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Friction Products and Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Friction Products and Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Friction Products and Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Friction Products and Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Friction Products and Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Friction Products and Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Friction Products and Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Friction Products and Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Friction Products and Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Friction Products and Ma
