FDM 3D Printing Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

FDM 3D printers use thermoplastics to build strong, durable and stable parts with the best accuracy and repeatability of any 3D printing technology.

This report contains market size and forecasts of FDM 3D Printing in Global, including the following market information:

Global FDM 3D Printing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global FDM 3D Printing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Printing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of FDM 3D Printing include Stratasys, Materialise, GE (Arcam Group), Formlabs, Markforged, Optomec, 3D Systems, Xometry and Proto3000, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the FDM 3D Printing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global FDM 3D Printing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global FDM 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Printing

Plastics Printing

Ceramics Printing

Global FDM 3D Printing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global FDM 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace and Defense

Tool and Mold Making

Automotive

Healthcare

Academic Institutions

Global FDM 3D Printing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global FDM 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies FDM 3D Printing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies FDM 3D Printing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stratasys

Materialise

GE (Arcam Group)

Formlabs

Markforged

Optomec

3D Systems

Xometry

Proto3000

3D SPECTRA

Xerox

BLT

Shanghai Digital Manufacturing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 FDM 3D Printing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global FDM 3D Printing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global FDM 3D Printing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global FDM 3D Printing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global FDM 3D Printing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top FDM 3D Printing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global FDM 3D Printing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global FDM 3D Printing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 FDM 3D Printing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies FDM 3D Printing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 FDM 3D Printing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 FDM 3D Printing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 FDM 3D Printing Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global FDM 3D Printing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2

