FDM 3D Printing Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
FDM 3D printers use thermoplastics to build strong, durable and stable parts with the best accuracy and repeatability of any 3D printing technology.
This report contains market size and forecasts of FDM 3D Printing in Global, including the following market information:
Global FDM 3D Printing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global FDM 3D Printing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Printing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of FDM 3D Printing include Stratasys, Materialise, GE (Arcam Group), Formlabs, Markforged, Optomec, 3D Systems, Xometry and Proto3000, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the FDM 3D Printing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global FDM 3D Printing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global FDM 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metal Printing
Plastics Printing
Ceramics Printing
Global FDM 3D Printing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global FDM 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace and Defense
Tool and Mold Making
Automotive
Healthcare
Academic Institutions
Global FDM 3D Printing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global FDM 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies FDM 3D Printing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies FDM 3D Printing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stratasys
Materialise
GE (Arcam Group)
Formlabs
Markforged
Optomec
3D Systems
Xometry
Proto3000
3D SPECTRA
Xerox
BLT
Shanghai Digital Manufacturing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 FDM 3D Printing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global FDM 3D Printing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global FDM 3D Printing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global FDM 3D Printing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global FDM 3D Printing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top FDM 3D Printing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global FDM 3D Printing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global FDM 3D Printing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 FDM 3D Printing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies FDM 3D Printing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 FDM 3D Printing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 FDM 3D Printing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 FDM 3D Printing Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global FDM 3D Printing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2
