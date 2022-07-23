SLS 3D Printing Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Selective laser sintering (SLS) is among the most versatile and frequently used 3D printing technologies, and it can widely used in airplanes, wearables, machine components and production tools.
This report contains market size and forecasts of SLS 3D Printing in Global, including the following market information:
Global SLS 3D Printing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7218870/global-sls-d-printing-2022-2028-640
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global SLS 3D Printing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Printing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of SLS 3D Printing include Stratasys, 3D Systems, Materialise, BASF, HP, Protolabs, Ultimaker, Formlabs and Markforged. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the SLS 3D Printing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global SLS 3D Printing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global SLS 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metal Printing
Plastics Printing
Ceramics Printing
Global SLS 3D Printing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global SLS 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace and Defense
Tool and Mold Making
Automotive
Healthcare
Academic Institutions
Global SLS 3D Printing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global SLS 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies SLS 3D Printing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies SLS 3D Printing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stratasys
3D Systems
Materialise
BASF
HP
Protolabs
Ultimaker
Formlabs
Markforged
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 SLS 3D Printing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global SLS 3D Printing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global SLS 3D Printing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global SLS 3D Printing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global SLS 3D Printing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top SLS 3D Printing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global SLS 3D Printing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global SLS 3D Printing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 SLS 3D Printing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies SLS 3D Printing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SLS 3D Printing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 SLS 3D Printing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SLS 3D Printing Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global SLS 3D Printing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2
CONTACT US:
Kharadi,Pune, India
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Printing Plate Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Tactile and Dimensional Printing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Inkjet Printing Technologies Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028