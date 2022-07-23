Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Blockchain agriculture can solve some of the governance, distribution and shareholding challenges of operating a community-sponsored agriculture initiative.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Blockchain in Agriculture and Food in Global, including the following market information:
Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7218880/global-blockchainagriculture-food-2022-2028-228
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Public Blockchain Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Blockchain in Agriculture and Food include IBM, AgriChain, TE-FOOD, Ripe Technology, Pavocoin and Full Profile, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Blockchain in Agriculture and Food companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Public Blockchain
Private Blockchain
Hybrid Blockchain
Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supply Chain Tracking
Finance Management
Data Management
Land and Property Ownership
Others
Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Blockchain in Agriculture and Food revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Blockchain in Agriculture and Food revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
AgriChain
TE-FOOD
Ripe Technology
Pavocoin
Full Profile
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Blockchain in Agriculture and Foo
CONTACT US:
Kharadi,Pune, India
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Agriculture and Food Blockchain Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Insights and Forecast to 2028