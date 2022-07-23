Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Blockchain agriculture can solve some of the governance, distribution and shareholding challenges of operating a community-sponsored agriculture initiative.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blockchain in Agriculture and Food in Global, including the following market information:

Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7218880/global-blockchainagriculture-food-2022-2028-228

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Public Blockchain Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Blockchain in Agriculture and Food include IBM, AgriChain, TE-FOOD, Ripe Technology, Pavocoin and Full Profile, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Blockchain in Agriculture and Food companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Hybrid Blockchain

Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supply Chain Tracking

Finance Management

Data Management

Land and Property Ownership

Others

Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Blockchain in Agriculture and Food revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Blockchain in Agriculture and Food revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

AgriChain

TE-FOOD

Ripe Technology

Pavocoin

Full Profile

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-blockchainagriculture-food-2022-2028-228-7218880

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Blockchain in Agriculture and Foo

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-blockchainagriculture-food-2022-2028-228-7218880

CONTACT US:

Kharadi,Pune, India

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Agriculture and Food Blockchain Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Insights and Forecast to 2028