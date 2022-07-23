Livestock Monitoring and Management Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Growing livestock herd size globally is driving an imperative need to enhance the productivity by employing efficient systems to simplify the management of large volumes of animals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Livestock Monitoring and Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global Livestock Monitoring and Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Livestock Monitoring and Management market was valued at 5248.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15360 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Livestock Monitoring and Management include DeLaval, GEA Farm Technologies, Lely, Afimilk, Allflex, SCR Dairy, Boumatic, Nedap and Sum-It Computer Systems. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Livestock Monitoring and Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Livestock Monitoring and Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Livestock Monitoring and Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Livestock Monitoring and Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Livestock Monitoring and Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Milk Harvesting

Animal Health Monitoring

Feed Management

Global Livestock Monitoring and Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Livestock Monitoring and Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Livestock Monitoring and Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Livestock Monitoring and Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DeLaval

GEA Farm Technologies

Lely

Afimilk

Allflex

SCR Dairy

Boumatic

Nedap

Sum-It Computer Systems

