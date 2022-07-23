PEX Pipes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PEX Pipes in global, including the following market information:

Global PEX Pipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PEX Pipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meter)

Global top five PEX Pipes companies in 2021 (%)

The global PEX Pipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PE-Xa Pipe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PEX Pipes include JM Eagle, Solvay, Wavin Pilsa, Pipelife, Rehau, Boreali, Petzetakis, Contact Information and KWH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PEX Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PEX Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global PEX Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PE-Xa Pipe

PE-Xb Pipe

PE-Xc Pipe

Global PEX Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global PEX Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plumbing

Radiant Heating

Snow-melting

Global PEX Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global PEX Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PEX Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PEX Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PEX Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)

Key companies PEX Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JM Eagle

Solvay

Wavin Pilsa

Pipelife

Rehau

Boreali

Petzetakis

Contact Information

KWH

Uponor

Vanguard

Watts

Marley Sa Group

Haka Gerodur

