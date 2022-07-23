Nitinol Kirschner Wires Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nitinol Kirschner Wires in Global, including the following market information:
Global Nitinol Kirschner Wires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nitinol Kirschner Wires market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.5mm Nitinol Kirschner Wires Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nitinol Kirschner Wires include Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Arthrex, DePuy Synthes, Allegra Orthopaedics, Modern Grinding, Hallmark Surgical, Shangdong Hangwei and Jinhuan Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nitinol Kirschner Wires companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nitinol Kirschner Wires Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nitinol Kirschner Wires Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
0.5mm Nitinol Kirschner Wires
1mm Nitinol Kirschner Wires
Others
Global Nitinol Kirschner Wires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nitinol Kirschner Wires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hand & Wrist
Foot & Ankle
Others
Global Nitinol Kirschner Wires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Nitinol Kirschner Wires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nitinol Kirschner Wires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nitinol Kirschner Wires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zimmer Biomet
Stryker
Arthrex
DePuy Synthes
Allegra Orthopaedics
Modern Grinding
Hallmark Surgical
Shangdong Hangwei
Jinhuan Medical
Orthomed
Ortosintese
IMECO
Micromed Medizintechnik
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nitinol Kirschner Wires Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nitinol Kirschner Wires Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nitinol Kirschner Wires Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nitinol Kirschner Wires Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nitinol Kirschner Wires Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nitinol Kirschner Wires Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nitinol Kirschner Wires Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nitinol Kirschner Wires Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nitinol Kirschner Wires Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Nitinol Kirschner Wires Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitinol Kirschner Wires Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nitinol Kirschner Wires Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitinol Kirschner Wires Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
