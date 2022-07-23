Automotive Telematics Insurances Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Telematics auto insurance is that a driver’s behavior is monitored directly while the person drives and this information is transmitted to an insurance company.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Telematics Insurances in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Telematics Insurances Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Telematics Insurances Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Telematics Insurances companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Telematics Insurances market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardwired Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Telematics Insurances include Octo Telematics, CalAmp, Agero, AXA, Intelligent Mechatronic Systems, Trakm8 and TrueMotion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Telematics Insurances manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Telematics Insurances Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Telematics Insurances Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardwired
On-Board Device
Smartphone
Embedded
Global Automotive Telematics Insurances Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Telematics Insurances Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Others
Global Automotive Telematics Insurances Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Telematics Insurances Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Telematics Insurances revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Telematics Insurances revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Telematics Insurances sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Telematics Insurances sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Octo Telematics
CalAmp
Agero
AXA
Intelligent Mechatronic Systems
Trakm8
TrueMotion
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Telematics Insurances Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Telematics Insurances Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Telematics Insurances Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Telematics Insurances Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Telematics Insurances Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Telematics Insurances Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Telematics Insurances Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Telematics Insurances Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Telematics Insurances Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Telematics Insurances Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Telematics Insurances Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Telematics Insurances Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Telematics Insurances Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Telematics Insurances Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive
