IoT in Oil and Gas Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of physical objects that use sensors and APIs to connect and exchange data over the Internet. IoT is helping the oil and gas companies in attaining global presence.
This report contains market size and forecasts of IoT in Oil and Gas in Global, including the following market information:
Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7218909/global-iotoil-gas-2022-2028-95
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global IoT in Oil and Gas market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sensing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IoT in Oil and Gas include Cisco Systems, C3, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric and Schlumberger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the IoT in Oil and Gas companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sensing
Communication
Cloud Computing
Data Management
Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fleet and Asset Management
Pipeline Monitoring
Preventive Maintenance
Security Management
Others
Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies IoT in Oil and Gas revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies IoT in Oil and Gas revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cisco Systems
C3
IBM
Intel
Microsoft
ABB
Siemens
Schneider Electric
Schlumberger
General Electric
Honeywell
Telit
Rockwell Automation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IoT in Oil and Gas Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IoT in Oil and Gas Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IoT in Oil and Gas Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IoT in Oil and Gas Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies IoT in Oil and Gas Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT in Oil and Gas Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 IoT in Oil and Gas Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT in Oil and Gas Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market
CONTACT US:
Kharadi,Pune, India
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/