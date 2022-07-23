IoT in Oil and Gas Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of physical objects that use sensors and APIs to connect and exchange data over the Internet. IoT is helping the oil and gas companies in attaining global presence.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IoT in Oil and Gas in Global, including the following market information:

Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global IoT in Oil and Gas market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sensing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IoT in Oil and Gas include Cisco Systems, C3, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric and Schlumberger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IoT in Oil and Gas companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sensing

Communication

Cloud Computing

Data Management

Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fleet and Asset Management

Pipeline Monitoring

Preventive Maintenance

Security Management

Others

Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IoT in Oil and Gas revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IoT in Oil and Gas revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cisco Systems

C3

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Schlumberger

General Electric

Honeywell

Telit

Rockwell Automation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IoT in Oil and Gas Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IoT in Oil and Gas Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IoT in Oil and Gas Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IoT in Oil and Gas Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies IoT in Oil and Gas Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT in Oil and Gas Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 IoT in Oil and Gas Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT in Oil and Gas Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market

