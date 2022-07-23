Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

FSO (free space optics) is an optical communication technology in which data is transmitted by propagation of light in free space allowing optical connectivity.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Free Space Optics Communication Technology in Global, including the following market information:

Global Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Free Space Optics Communication Technology market was valued at 709 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3617 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transmitters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Free Space Optics Communication Technology include Mostcom, AOptix Technologies, LightPointe Communications, Fsona Networks, CableFree, Mynaric, SkyFiber and L3 Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Free Space Optics Communication Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transmitters

Receivers

Modulators

Demodulators

Others

Global Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Terrestrial Platform

Satellite Platform

Airborne Platform

Global Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Free Space Optics Communication Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Free Space Optics Communication Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mostcom

AOptix Technologies

LightPointe Communications

Fsona Networks

CableFree

Mynaric

SkyFiber

L3 Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Free Space Optics Communication Technology Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Free Space Optics Communication Technology Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Free Space Optics Communication Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Free Space Optics Communication Technology Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Free Space Optics Communication Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Free Space Optics Communication Technology Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Free Space Optics Communication Technology Players

