Antipsychotic Medications Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Antipsychotics medication are a group of drugs that are used to treat serious mental health conditions such as psychosis as well as other emotional and mental conditions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Antipsychotic Medications in global, including the following market information:
Global Antipsychotic Medications Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Antipsychotic Medications Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Antipsychotic Medications companies in 2021 (%)
The global Antipsychotic Medications market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Antipsychotic Medications include Johnson and Johnson, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Allergan, Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Antipsychotic Medications manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Antipsychotic Medications Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Antipsychotic Medications Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)
Serotonin Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)
Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs)
Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs)
Reversible Inhibitors of Monoamine Oxidase-A (RIMA)
Tetracyclic Antidepressants (TeCAs)
Noradrenergic and Specific Serotonergic Antidepressant (NaSSAs)
Global Antipsychotic Medications Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Antipsychotic Medications Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital Pharmacies
Drug Stores
Others
Global Antipsychotic Medications Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Antipsychotic Medications Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Antipsychotic Medications revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Antipsychotic Medications revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Antipsychotic Medications sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Antipsychotic Medications sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson and Johnson
Eli Lilly
Bristol-Myers Squibb
AstraZeneca
Novartis
Allergan
Pfizer
GlaxoSmithKline
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antipsychotic Medications Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Antipsychotic Medications Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Antipsychotic Medications Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Antipsychotic Medications Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Antipsychotic Medications Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Antipsychotic Medications Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antipsychotic Medications Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Antipsychotic Medications Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Antipsychotic Medications Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Antipsychotic Medications Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Antipsychotic Medications Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antipsychotic Medications Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Antipsychotic Medications Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antipsychotic Medications Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antipsychotic Medications Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antipsychotic Medication
