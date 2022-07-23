OTC Pain Medications Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
OTC pain medication can be basically divided into two types: acetaminophen and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of OTC Pain Medications in global, including the following market information:
Global OTC Pain Medications Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7218935/global-otc-pain-medications-2022-2028-178
Global OTC Pain Medications Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five OTC Pain Medications companies in 2021 (%)
The global OTC Pain Medications market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acetaminophen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of OTC Pain Medications include GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Pfizer, Novartis and Sanofi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the OTC Pain Medications manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global OTC Pain Medications Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global OTC Pain Medications Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acetaminophen
Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
Global OTC Pain Medications Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global OTC Pain Medications Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital Pharmacies
Drug Stores
Retail Stores
E-Commerce
Global OTC Pain Medications Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global OTC Pain Medications Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies OTC Pain Medications revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies OTC Pain Medications revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies OTC Pain Medications sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies OTC Pain Medications sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GlaxoSmithKline
Merck
Pfizer
Novartis
Sanofi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 OTC Pain Medications Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global OTC Pain Medications Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global OTC Pain Medications Overall Market Size
2.1 Global OTC Pain Medications Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global OTC Pain Medications Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global OTC Pain Medications Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top OTC Pain Medications Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global OTC Pain Medications Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global OTC Pain Medications Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global OTC Pain Medications Sales by Companies
3.5 Global OTC Pain Medications Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 OTC Pain Medications Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers OTC Pain Medications Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 OTC Pain Medications Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 OTC Pain Medications Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 OTC Pain Medications Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
Kharadi,Pune, India
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Pain Relief Medications Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Pain Relief Medications Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global OTC Pain Medications Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Prescription Pain Medications Market Research Report 2022