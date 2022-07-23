OTC Pain Medications Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

OTC pain medication can be basically divided into two types: acetaminophen and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of OTC Pain Medications in global, including the following market information:

Global OTC Pain Medications Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global OTC Pain Medications Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five OTC Pain Medications companies in 2021 (%)

The global OTC Pain Medications market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acetaminophen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of OTC Pain Medications include GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Pfizer, Novartis and Sanofi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the OTC Pain Medications manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global OTC Pain Medications Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global OTC Pain Medications Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acetaminophen

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Global OTC Pain Medications Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global OTC Pain Medications Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Stores

E-Commerce

Global OTC Pain Medications Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global OTC Pain Medications Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies OTC Pain Medications revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies OTC Pain Medications revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies OTC Pain Medications sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies OTC Pain Medications sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Pfizer

Novartis

Sanofi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 OTC Pain Medications Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global OTC Pain Medications Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global OTC Pain Medications Overall Market Size

2.1 Global OTC Pain Medications Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global OTC Pain Medications Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global OTC Pain Medications Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top OTC Pain Medications Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global OTC Pain Medications Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global OTC Pain Medications Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global OTC Pain Medications Sales by Companies

3.5 Global OTC Pain Medications Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 OTC Pain Medications Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers OTC Pain Medications Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 OTC Pain Medications Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 OTC Pain Medications Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 OTC Pain Medications Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

