Outsourcing in Drug Development Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
For a biopharmaceutical industry in flux, outsourcing services are playing a greater and more diverse role in drug development.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Outsourcing in Drug Development in Global, including the following market information:
Global Outsourcing in Drug Development Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Outsourcing in Drug Development market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Clinical Trials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Outsourcing in Drug Development include Charles River Laboratories, Covance, ICON, Parexel, Quintiles Transnational, PPD and PRA Health Sciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Outsourcing in Drug Development companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Outsourcing in Drug Development Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Outsourcing in Drug Development Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Clinical Trials
New Drug Application
Global Outsourcing in Drug Development Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Outsourcing in Drug Development Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Industries
Biotechnology Industries
Medical Device Industries
Global Outsourcing in Drug Development Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Outsourcing in Drug Development Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Outsourcing in Drug Development revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Outsourcing in Drug Development revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Charles River Laboratories
Covance
ICON
Parexel
Quintiles Transnational
PPD
PRA Health Sciences
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Outsourcing in Drug Development Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Outsourcing in Drug Development Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Outsourcing in Drug Development Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Outsourcing in Drug Development Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Outsourcing in Drug Development Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Outsourcing in Drug Development Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Outsourcing in Drug Development Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Outsourcing in Drug Development Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Outsourcing in Drug Development Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Outsourcing in Drug Development Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outsourcing in Drug Development Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Outsourcing in Drug Development Companies
