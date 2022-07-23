Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cylindrical type lithium ion batteries are packaged in metal cans. These batteries can be used at high rate and maintain high capacity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive in global, including the following market information:
Global Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
17490 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive include Panasonic (Sanyo), Sony, Samsung, LG, Efest, Tesla, EVE Energy, Guangdong Dynavolt Renewable Energy Technology and Tianjin Lishen Battery, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
17490
14650
18650
26650
21700
Global Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Global Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Panasonic (Sanyo)
Sony
Samsung
LG
Efest
Tesla
EVE Energy
Guangdong Dynavolt Renewable Energy Technology
Tianjin Lishen Battery
Shenzhen Cham Battery Technology
ShenZhen XTAR Electronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cylindrical Lithium Batteries in Automotive Product Ty
