EOD Robot Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of EOD Robot in global, including the following market information:

Global EOD Robot Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global EOD Robot Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five EOD Robot companies in 2021 (%)

The global EOD Robot market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Remote Control EOD Robot Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EOD Robot include Brokk, RoboteX, Roboteam, SuperDroid Robots and ICOR Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EOD Robot manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EOD Robot Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global EOD Robot Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Remote Control EOD Robot

Automatic EOD Robot

Global EOD Robot Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global EOD Robot Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Anti-Terrorism

Battlefield

Security

Global EOD Robot Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global EOD Robot Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EOD Robot revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EOD Robot revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EOD Robot sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies EOD Robot sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Brokk

RoboteX

Roboteam

SuperDroid Robots

ICOR Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EOD Robot Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EOD Robot Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EOD Robot Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EOD Robot Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EOD Robot Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global EOD Robot Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EOD Robot Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EOD Robot Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EOD Robot Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global EOD Robot Sales by Companies

3.5 Global EOD Robot Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EOD Robot Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers EOD Robot Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EOD Robot Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EOD Robot Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EOD Robot Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global EOD Robot Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Remote Control EOD Robot

4.1.3 Automatic EOD Robot

4.2 By Type – Global EOD Robot Revenue & Forecasts

