Eye Disorders Treatments Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Most treatment of eye diseases is aimed at reducing inflammation, repairing traumatic injuries and improving or saving eyesight.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Eye Disorders Treatments in Global, including the following market information:
Global Eye Disorders Treatments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Eye Disorders Treatments market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cataract Surgery Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Eye Disorders Treatments include Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Alimera Sciences, Teva Pharmaceutical, Eyetech Pharmaceuticals, Refocus Group and VisionCare Ophthalmic Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Eye Disorders Treatments companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Eye Disorders Treatments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Eye Disorders Treatments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cataract Surgery Devices
Glaucoma Surgery Devices
Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices
Refractive Surgery Devices
Global Eye Disorders Treatments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Eye Disorders Treatments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Eye Disorders Treatments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Eye Disorders Treatments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Eye Disorders Treatments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Eye Disorders Treatments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson & Johnson
Novartis
Alimera Sciences
Teva Pharmaceutical
Eyetech Pharmaceuticals
Refocus Group
VisionCare Ophthalmic Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Eye Disorders Treatments Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Eye Disorders Treatments Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Eye Disorders Treatments Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Eye Disorders Treatments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Eye Disorders Treatments Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Eye Disorders Treatments Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Eye Disorders Treatments Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Eye Disorders Treatments Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Eye Disorders Treatments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Eye Disorders Treatments Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eye Disorders Treatments Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Eye Disorders Treatments Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eye Disorders Treatments Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
