Multifocal Contact Lenses Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The multifocal contact lenses have specific regions of the lens designated for far and near (and sometimes intermediate) viewing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Multifocal Contact Lenses in global, including the following market information:
Global Multifocal Contact Lenses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Multifocal Contact Lenses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Multifocal Contact Lenses companies in 2021 (%)
The global Multifocal Contact Lenses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Soft Lenses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Multifocal Contact Lenses include Johnson and Johnson Vision Care, Novartis, CooperVision, Bausch + Lomb, Menicon and NEO Vision, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Multifocal Contact Lenses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Multifocal Contact Lenses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Multifocal Contact Lenses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Soft Lenses
Hard Lenses
Rigid Gas Permeable Lenses
Global Multifocal Contact Lenses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Multifocal Contact Lenses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital Pharmacies
Optical Shop
Online Stores
Others
Global Multifocal Contact Lenses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Multifocal Contact Lenses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Multifocal Contact Lenses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Multifocal Contact Lenses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Multifocal Contact Lenses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Multifocal Contact Lenses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson and Johnson Vision Care
Novartis
CooperVision
Bausch + Lomb
Menicon
NEO Vision
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Multifocal Contact Lenses Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Multifocal Contact Lenses Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Multifocal Contact Lenses Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Multifocal Contact Lenses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Multifocal Contact Lenses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Multifocal Contact Lenses Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Multifocal Contact Lenses Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Multifocal Contact Lenses Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Multifocal Contact Lenses Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Multifocal Contact Lenses Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Multifocal Contact Lenses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Multifocal Contact Lenses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Multifocal Contact Lenses Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Multifocal Contact Lenses Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Multifocal Contact Lenses Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Multifocal Contact Lense
