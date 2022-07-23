Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The toric contact lenses usually is used to describe specially designed soft contact lenses that correct astigmatism.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Contact Lenses for Astigmatism in global, including the following market information:

Global Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Contact Lenses for Astigmatism companies in 2021 (%)

The global Contact Lenses for Astigmatism market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Conventional Hydrogel Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Contact Lenses for Astigmatism include Johnson and Johnson Vision Care, Novartis, CooperVision, Bausch + Lomb, St.Shine Optical and NEO Vision, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Contact Lenses for Astigmatism manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Conventional Hydrogel Material

Highly Breathable Silicone Hydrogel

Global Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital Pharmacies

Optical Shop

Online Stores

Others

Global Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Contact Lenses for Astigmatism revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Contact Lenses for Astigmatism revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Contact Lenses for Astigmatism sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Contact Lenses for Astigmatism sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson and Johnson Vision Care

Novartis

CooperVision

Bausch + Lomb

St.Shine Optical

NEO Vision

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Contact Lenses for Astigmatism Compani

