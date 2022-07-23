Cataract Treatment Devices Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A cataract is a clouding of the lens inside the eye, causing vision loss that cannot be corrected with glasses, contact lenses or corneal refractive surgery like LASIK.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cataract Treatment Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Cataract Treatment Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cataract Treatment Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Cataract Treatment Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cataract Treatment Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Intraocular Lens (IOL) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cataract Treatment Devices include Johnson and Johnson Vision Care, Zeiss, Bausch + Lomb, Alcon, NIDEK and Essilor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cataract Treatment Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cataract Treatment Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cataract Treatment Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Intraocular Lens (IOL)
Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD)
Phacoemulsification Equipment
Global Cataract Treatment Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cataract Treatment Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ophthalmology Clinics
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Global Cataract Treatment Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cataract Treatment Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cataract Treatment Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cataract Treatment Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cataract Treatment Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Cataract Treatment Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson and Johnson Vision Care
Zeiss
Bausch + Lomb
Alcon
NIDEK
Essilor
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cataract Treatment Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cataract Treatment Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cataract Treatment Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cataract Treatment Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cataract Treatment Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cataract Treatment Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cataract Treatment Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cataract Treatment Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cataract Treatment Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cataract Treatment Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cataract Treatment Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cataract Treatment Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cataract Treatment Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cataract Treatment Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cataract Treatment Devices Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cataract
