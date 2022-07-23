Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Image-guided surgery is any surgical procedure where the surgeon uses tracked surgical instruments in conjunction with preoperative or intraoperative images in order to directly or indirectly guide the procedure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Image Guided Surgery Instruments in Global, including the following market information:

Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Image Guided Surgery Instruments market was valued at 3773.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4833.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Computed Tomography (CT) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Image Guided Surgery Instruments include Medtronic, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Zimmer Biomet, Analogic and Integra LifeSciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Image Guided Surgery Instruments companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

X-Ray Fluoroscopy

Endoscopes

Position Emission Tomography (PET)

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Image Guided Surgery Instruments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Image Guided Surgery Instruments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Zimmer Biomet

Analogic

Integra LifeSciences

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Image Guided Surgery Instruments Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Image Guided Surgery Instruments Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Image Guided Surgery Instruments Companies

3.6

