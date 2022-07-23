Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in the skeletal muscles, which are responsible for breathing and moving parts of the body, including the arms and legs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Myasthenia Gravis Therapies in Global, including the following market information:
Global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies market was valued at 1431.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2051.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ocular Myasthenia Gravis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Myasthenia Gravis Therapies include Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, CSL Behring and Grifols, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Myasthenia Gravis Therapies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ocular Myasthenia Gravis
Congenital Myasthenia Gravis
Generalized Myasthenia Gravis
Transient Myasthenia Gravis
Others
Global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals and Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Academic and Research Organizations
Global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Myasthenia Gravis Therapies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Myasthenia Gravis Therapies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Novartis
CSL Behring
Grifols
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Myasthenia Gravis Therap
