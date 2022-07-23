Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in the skeletal muscles, which are responsible for breathing and moving parts of the body, including the arms and legs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Myasthenia Gravis Therapies in Global, including the following market information:

Global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies market was valued at 1431.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2051.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ocular Myasthenia Gravis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Myasthenia Gravis Therapies include Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, CSL Behring and Grifols, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Myasthenia Gravis Therapies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ocular Myasthenia Gravis

Congenital Myasthenia Gravis

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

Transient Myasthenia Gravis

Others

Global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Research Organizations

Global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Myasthenia Gravis Therapies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Myasthenia Gravis Therapies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Myasthenia Gravis Therapies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

CSL Behring

Grifols

