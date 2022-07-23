PET Bottle Flakes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PET Bottle Flakes in global, including the following market information:

Global PET Bottle Flakes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PET Bottle Flakes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five PET Bottle Flakes companies in 2021 (%)

The global PET Bottle Flakes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-crystallized Neck Finish Preforms Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PET Bottle Flakes include RETAL, Plastipak, Hon Chuan Group, Resilux NV, Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise, Seda de Barcelona, Amraz Group, Zijiang Enterprise and SGT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PET Bottle Flakes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PET Bottle Flakes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PET Bottle Flakes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

Crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

Global PET Bottle Flakes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PET Bottle Flakes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Carbonated Drinks

Water

Other Drinks

Edible Oils

Food

Non-Food

Global PET Bottle Flakes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PET Bottle Flakes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PET Bottle Flakes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PET Bottle Flakes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PET Bottle Flakes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies PET Bottle Flakes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RETAL

Plastipak

Hon Chuan Group

Resilux NV

Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise

Seda de Barcelona

Amraz Group

Zijiang Enterprise

SGT

Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic

Gatronova

Alpla

Koksan

Eskapet

INTERGULF?EMPOL

Esterform

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PET Bottle Flakes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PET Bottle Flakes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PET Bottle Flakes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PET Bottle Flakes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PET Bottle Flakes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PET Bottle Flakes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PET Bottle Flakes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PET Bottle Flakes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PET Bottle Flakes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PET Bottle Flakes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PET Bottle Flakes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PET Bottle Flakes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PET Bottle Flakes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PET Bottle Flakes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PET Bottle Flakes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PET Bottle Flakes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PET Bottle Flakes Market Size Markets, 2021 &

