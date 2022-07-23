Portable Diagnostic Devices Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Portable diagnostic devices are technologically advanced devices that enable the user to perform diagnosis at home, clinic or any remote area.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Diagnostic Devices in Global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Diagnostic Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Diagnostic Imaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Diagnostic Devices include Philips, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, OMRON, Samsung Healthcare, Roche, PixCell Medical, Siemens and Abbott, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Portable Diagnostic Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Diagnostic Imaging
Monitoring Devices
Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems
Vital Sign Monitors
Smart Wearable Medical Device
Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Homecare Settings
Others
Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable Diagnostic Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable Diagnostic Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Philips
Medtronic
GE Healthcare
OMRON
Samsung Healthcare
Roche
PixCell Medical
Siemens
Abbott
Beckman Coulter
Sorin Group
Schiller
Hologic
PhysioControl
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Diagnostic Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Diagnostic Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Portable Diagnostic Devices Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Diagnostic Devices Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Diagnostic Devices Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Diagnostic Devi
