Data Center Interconnect Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Center Interconnect in Global, including the following market information:

Global Data Center Interconnect Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Data Center Interconnect market was valued at 3653.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5298.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Product Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Data Center Interconnect include Ciena Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Nokia Corporation, Juniper Networks, Infinera Corporation, ADVA Optical Networking, Cisco Systems, Fujitsu Ltd and Extreme Networks. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Data Center Interconnect companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Data Center Interconnect Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Data Center Interconnect Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Product

Software

Services

Global Data Center Interconnect Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Data Center Interconnect Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

Workload (VM)

Data (Storage) Mobility

Global Data Center Interconnect Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Data Center Interconnect Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Data Center Interconnect revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Data Center Interconnect revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ciena Corporation

Huawei Technologies

Nokia Corporation

Juniper Networks

Infinera Corporation

ADVA Optical Networking

Cisco Systems

Fujitsu Ltd

Extreme Networks

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Data Center Interconnect Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Data Center Interconnect Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Data Center Interconnect Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Data Center Interconnect Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Data Center Interconnect Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Data Center Interconnect Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Data Center Interconnect Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Data Center Interconnect Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Center Interconnect Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Data Center Interconnect Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Interconnect Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Data Center Interconnect Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Interconnect Companies

4 Market Sights by Produ

