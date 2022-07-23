Electronic Skin Technology in Medical Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electronic skin refers to flexible, stretchable and self-healing electronics that are able to mimic functionalities of human or animal skin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Skin Technology in Medical in Global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Skin Technology in Medical Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Skin Technology in Medical market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stretchable Circuits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Skin Technology in Medical include MC10, Philips, VivaLNK, Xenoma and Xsensio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Skin Technology in Medical companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Skin Technology in Medical Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Skin Technology in Medical Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stretchable Circuits

Stretchable Conductors

Electro-Active Polymers

Photovoltaics

Global Electronic Skin Technology in Medical Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Skin Technology in Medical Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Medical Research Centers

Others

Global Electronic Skin Technology in Medical Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Electronic Skin Technology in Medical Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Skin Technology in Medical revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Skin Technology in Medical revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MC10

Philips

VivaLNK

Xenoma

Xsensio

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Skin Technology in Medical Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Skin Technology in Medical Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Skin Technology in Medical Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Skin Technology in Medical Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Skin Technology in Medical Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Skin Technology in Medical Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Skin Technology in Medical Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Skin Technology in Medical Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Skin Technology in Medical Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Electronic Skin Technology in Medical Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Skin Technology in Medical Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1

