Millimeter Wave Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Millimeter Wave in Global, including the following market information:

Global Millimeter Wave Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Millimeter Wave market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Scanner Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Millimeter Wave include BridgeWave Communications, E-Band Communications, LLC, Siklu Communication, L3 Technologies, NEC Corporation, Renaissance Electronics & Communications, Smiths Group and Vubiq Networks, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Millimeter Wave companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Millimeter Wave Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Millimeter Wave Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Scanner Systems

Telecommunication Equipment

Global Millimeter Wave Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Millimeter Wave Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mobile and Telecom

Military

Defense

Aerospace

Automotive

Global Millimeter Wave Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Millimeter Wave Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Millimeter Wave revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Millimeter Wave revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BridgeWave Communications

E-Band Communications

LLC

Siklu Communication

L3 Technologies

NEC Corporation

Renaissance Electronics & Communications

Smiths Group

Vubiq Networks

Proxim Wireless

ELVA-1

Wireless Excellence

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Millimeter Wave Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Millimeter Wave Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Millimeter Wave Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Millimeter Wave Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Millimeter Wave Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Millimeter Wave Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Millimeter Wave Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Millimeter Wave Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Millimeter Wave Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Millimeter Wave Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Millimeter Wave Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Millimeter Wave Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Millimeter Wave Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Millimeter Wave Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2

