Millimeter Wave Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Millimeter Wave in Global, including the following market information:
Global Millimeter Wave Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Millimeter Wave market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Scanner Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Millimeter Wave include BridgeWave Communications, E-Band Communications, LLC, Siklu Communication, L3 Technologies, NEC Corporation, Renaissance Electronics & Communications, Smiths Group and Vubiq Networks, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Millimeter Wave companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Millimeter Wave Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Millimeter Wave Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Scanner Systems
Telecommunication Equipment
Global Millimeter Wave Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Millimeter Wave Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mobile and Telecom
Military
Defense
Aerospace
Automotive
Global Millimeter Wave Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Millimeter Wave Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Millimeter Wave revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Millimeter Wave revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BridgeWave Communications
E-Band Communications
LLC
Siklu Communication
L3 Technologies
NEC Corporation
Renaissance Electronics & Communications
Smiths Group
Vubiq Networks
Proxim Wireless
ELVA-1
Wireless Excellence
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Millimeter Wave Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Millimeter Wave Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Millimeter Wave Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Millimeter Wave Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Millimeter Wave Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Millimeter Wave Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Millimeter Wave Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Millimeter Wave Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Millimeter Wave Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Millimeter Wave Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Millimeter Wave Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Millimeter Wave Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Millimeter Wave Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Millimeter Wave Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2
