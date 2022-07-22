Global Isobutylene Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Isobutylene market is segmented by Purity and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isobutylene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Purity and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Purity
?99.7%
?99.0%
Segment by Application
Polyisobutylene
Butyl Rubber
Others
By Company
TPC Group
Sinopec
CNPC
ExxonMobil
Shell Chemical
Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical
Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical
TASCO Group
Zhejiang Shunda New Material
Evonik
Songwon
LyondellBasell
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Isobutylene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Purity
1.2.1 Global Isobutylene Market Size by Purity, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 ?99.7%
1.2.3 ?99.0%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Isobutylene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Polyisobutylene
1.3.3 Butyl Rubber
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Isobutylene Production
2.1 Global Isobutylene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Isobutylene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Isobutylene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Isobutylene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Isobutylene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Isobutylene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Isobutylene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Isobutylene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Isobutylene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Isobutylene Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Isobutylene Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Isobutylene by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Isobutylene Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Isobutylene Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Isobutylene Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
