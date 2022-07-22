Global Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Purity: 99%
Purity: 98%
Others
Segment by Application
Dyes and Pigments
Catalysts
Electroplating
Others
By Company
GTP
Molibdenos y Metales S.A.
Climax Molybdenum Company
Wyssmont Company
Rubamin
Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group
China Molybdenum
Taizhou Anda Nonferrous Metals
Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group
Sichuan S.Y Moly Technology
Jiangsu Dongtai Fengfeng
Kunming Titan Technology
Taizhou Best Molybdenum Products
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Purity: 99%
1.2.3 Purity: 98%
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Dyes and Pigments
1.3.3 Catalysts
1.3.4 Electroplating
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) Production
2.1 Global Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) Sales by Region
