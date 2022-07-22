Uncategorized

Defense Aerospace: COVID-19 – Sector Impact Analysis

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
1 2 minutes read

Defense Aerospace: COVID-19 – Sector Impact Analysis

Summary

The long-term impact on Defense Aerospace comes from the reduction in program funding as a consequence of the recession resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The extent of the recession is not yet known, but is expected to be deeper and longer than the Global Financial Crisis of 2008-2009. This will hit Defense budgets, significantly reducing program budget in many cases.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/5324870/defense-aerospacecovid-impact-434

Though the Defense Aerospace sector is significantly more insulated than the Commercial Aerospace industry, the majority of Primes are in both sectors, with the commercial portion typically much larger than the Defense portion in revenue terms. Major primes in the sector do not have consistent exposure to COVID-19 fallout. The diverging positions of Boeing and Airbus point to further nuance in market impact. Lockheed Martin, for example, has limited commercial aerospace exposure, whereas Textron is reliant on Commercial work for 76% of revenue using 2019 figures.

Key Highlights

– Primary Factors determining the Future of the Defense Aerospace sector

– Supply Chain Vulnerability and Commercial exposure problems

– Key Defense Aerospace Program Updates

Scope

In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The report is to understand the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Defense Aerospace sector.

– This report provides insight into the current state of play, offers a look at potential future scenarios and assesses the actions that Defense Aerospace sector can take to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

– The report includes an insightful industry analysis of the COVID-19 Sector Impact on Defense Aerospace and key use cases highlighting how various companies around the world have started working on the development.

Reasons to Buy

– Gain an overview of the current global COVID-19 situation

– Gain in-depth understanding about the impact of COVID-19 in Defense Aerospace Market

– Understand the impact that COVID-19 is having on the industry

– Explore future industry scenarios

– Compare key industry players' actions

Table of content

Table of Contents
Sector Overview
Key Defense Aerospace Program Updates
Select Defense Primes Crisis Activity Updates
Defense Work as Prime Exposure Limitation
US Defense Industrial Base Closures
Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III Figures
Supply Chain Vulnerability and Commercial exposure problems
Department of Defense COVID-19 Response: Industry Protection Timeline
Major Programme Supply Chain Events
Supply Chain Vulnerability and Commercial exposure problems
Contact Us

 

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
1 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global Medical Barrier Film Products Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

May 28, 2022

Global Polyquaternium-22 Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

June 9, 2022

Restaurant Management Software Market Is Set For A Rapid Growth And Is Anticipated To Reach USD 5,814 Million Globally By 2028

May 2, 2022

Automotive Turbocharger Market | Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Covid-19 Impact, Growth Factors And Regional Forecast To 2026

January 31, 2022
Back to top button