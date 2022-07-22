The Brunei Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025

Summary

The Brunei Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025 report provides the market size forecast and the projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the next five years. The report covers the industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Bruneian defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Brunei defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the India's defense industry during 2021-2025, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country?s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country?s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Bruneian defense industry.

Scope

– Brunei?s defense expenditure stands at US$437.4 million in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 2.44% to reach US$489.1 million by 2025.

– The country?s defense expenditure is primarily driven by territorial disputes in the South China Sea, the military modernization of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) and the threat of terrorism.

– As a percentage of GDP, the country?s defense budget is expected to register an average of 3.4% over the forecast period. The average allocation for capital expenditure during the historic period and forecast period stood at 32.1%.

Table of content

Table of Contents

LIST OF FIGURES

LIST OF TABLES

1. Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Summary Methodology

1.4. About GlobalData

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Scenario

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Growth Stimulators

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Dynamics

4.2. Export Dynamics

5. Market Entry Strategy

5.1. Market Regulation

5.2. Market Entry Route

6. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

6.1. Competitive Landscape Overview

7. Business Environment and Country Risk

7.1. Economic Performance

8. Appendix

8.1. About GlobalData

8.2. Disclaimer

