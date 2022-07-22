Uncategorized

Global Waterproof Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Waterproof Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterproof Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Acrylics

Polyurethane

Others

Segment by Application

Building Industry

Transport Industry

Others

By Company

PPG

BASF

Hempel

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Sherwin-williams

Kansai Paint

Jotun

Sika USA

RPM

Keshun

Oriental Yuhong

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Waterproof Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylics
1.2.3 Polyurethane
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building Industry
1.3.3 Transport Industry
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Waterproof Coatings Production
2.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Waterproof Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Waterproof Coatings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Waterproof Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Waterproof Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Waterproof Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Waterproof Coatings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Waterproof Coatings Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Waterproof Coatings by Region (2023-2028)
 

 

