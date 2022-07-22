Global Tire Chemicals Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Tire Chemicals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tire Chemicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Natural Rubber
Synthetic Rubber
Carbon Black
Plasticizers
Synthetic Textiles
Other
Segment by Application
Bicycles
Electric Cars
Automobiles
Other
By Company
BASF SE
Cabot Corporation
ExxonMobil Corporation
Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
Evonik Industries AG
Eastman Chemicals
Birla Carbon
Eastman Chemicals
Emery Oleochemicals Group
Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black, Ltd.
LANXESS
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd
Orion Engineered Carbon
Phillips Carbon Black Limited
Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation
Shikoku Chemicals Corporation
Sinochem International
Sinopec Corporation
Sri Trang Agro-industry Public Company Limited
Sumitomo Chemicals
U.S. Zinc Corporation
Von Bundit
Zochem
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tire Chemicals Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Tire Chemicals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Natural Rubber
1.2.3 Synthetic Rubber
1.2.4 Carbon Black
1.2.5 Plasticizers
1.2.6 Synthetic Textiles
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Tire Chemicals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bicycles
1.3.3 Electric Cars
1.3.4 Automobiles
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Tire Chemicals Production
2.1 Global Tire Chemicals Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Tire Chemicals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Tire Chemicals Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Tire Chemicals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Tire Chemicals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Tire Chemicals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Tire Chemicals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Tire Chemicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Tire Chemicals Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Tire Chemicals Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Tire Chemi
