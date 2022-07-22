Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) in global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rigid 1-2Sided Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) include Nippon Mektron, Unimicron, SEMCO, Young Poong Group., Ibiden, ZDT, Tripod, TTM and SEI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rigid 1-2Sided

Standard Multilayer

HDI/Microvia/Build-Up

IC Substrate

Flexible Circuits

Rigid Flex

Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Computer

Communications

Industrial/Medical

Automotive

Military/Aerospace

Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nippon Mektron

Unimicron

SEMCO

Young Poong Group.

Ibiden

ZDT

Tripod

TTM

SEI

Daeduck Group

HannStar Board (GBM)

Viasystems

Nanya PCB

CMK Corporation

Shinko Electric Ind

Compeq

AT&S

Kingboard

Ellington

Junda Electronic

CCTC

Redboard

Wuzhou Group

Kinwong

Aoshikang

Shennan Circuits

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Printed Circuit

