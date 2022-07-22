Video Game Controller Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Game Controller in global, including the following market information:

Global Video Game Controller Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Video Game Controller Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Video Game Controller companies in 2021 (%)

The global Video Game Controller market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wired Video Game Controllers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Video Game Controller include Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, Sega, Atari, SNES, SteelSeries, Logitech and MOGA and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Video Game Controller manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Video Game Controller Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Video Game Controller Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wired Video Game Controllers

Wireless Video Game Controllers

Global Video Game Controller Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Video Game Controller Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

For PCs

For Consoles

Other

Global Video Game Controller Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Video Game Controller Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Video Game Controller revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Video Game Controller revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Video Game Controller sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Video Game Controller sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nintendo

Sony

Microsoft

Sega

Atari

SNES

SteelSeries

Logitech

MOGA

Mad Catz

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Video Game Controller Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Video Game Controller Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Video Game Controller Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Video Game Controller Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Video Game Controller Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Video Game Controller Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Video Game Controller Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Video Game Controller Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Video Game Controller Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Video Game Controller Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Video Game Controller Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Video Game Controller Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Video Game Controller Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Game Controller Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Video Game Controller Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Video Game Controller Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

